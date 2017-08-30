Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 10 31 AM IST

Hyundai Motor says production in China resumes

Hyundai Motor Co has resumed production in China after operations at its four Chinese factories were suspended last week due to supply disruption.
Joyce Lee
Hyundai’s joint venture with China’s BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd had stopped production after a fuel-tank components supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment. Photo: Mint
Hyundai’s joint venture with China’s BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd had stopped production after a fuel-tank components supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment. Photo: Mint

Seoul: Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday it had resumed production in China after operations at its four Chinese factories were suspended last week due to supply disruption.

Hyundai’s joint venture with China’s BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd had stopped production after a fuel-tank components supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment, Hyundai had said earlier on Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 10 31 AM IST
Topics: Hyundai China China production BAIC Motor Fuel tank component

