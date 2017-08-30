Hyundai Motor says production in China resumes

Hyundai’s joint venture with China’s BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd had stopped production after a fuel-tank components supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment. Photo: Mint

Seoul: Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday it had resumed production in China after operations at its four Chinese factories were suspended last week due to supply disruption.

Hyundai’s joint venture with China’s BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd had stopped production after a fuel-tank components supplier refused to provide parts due to non-payment, Hyundai had said earlier on Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Reuters