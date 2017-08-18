RBI to shortly issue new Rs 50 notes
RBI says the new Rs 50 denomination currency notes will be shortly issued under the Mahatma Gandhi series
Mumbai: The new Rs 50 denomination currency notes will be shortly issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Mahatma Gandhi series, the central bank said in a release on Friday.
Meanwhile, banknotes issued under the earlier series will remain legal tender.
With fluorescent blue as its base colour, the new notes will bear the picture of iconic chariot at Hampi, Karnataka on the reverse, depicting the cultural heritage of India. The size of the currency notes will be 66 mm x 135 mm.
The RBI stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes and has stepped up the printing of other denominations, including new Rs 200 notes, Mint reported on 26 July.
First Published: Fri, Aug 18 2017. 07 23 PM IST
