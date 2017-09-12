Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 02 36 AM IST

Car sales surge in August in anticipation of GST cess hike

Car sales in August grew 13.76%, mainly led by demand of UVs, as customers advanced purchases in anticipation of car prices going up due to GST cess hike
A Staff Writer
Siam remains bullish on car sales in the coming months, citing reasons such as evenly spread rainfall, declining interest rates, and pick-up in demand from rural areas. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Sales of passenger vehicles grew 13.76% in August, driven largely by demand for utility vehicles, as customers advanced their purchases in anticipation of prices going up due to an increase in GST cess on cars.

The industry has now entered its most crucial month, which also includes the shraadh period when many people refrain from making big-ticket purchases. Yet, auto industry lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) remains bullish, citing reasons such as evenly spread rainfall, declining interest rates, and pickup in demand from rural areas.

Two-wheeler sales, too, recovered and grew at 15% during the month.

