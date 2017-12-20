Focus on high exit load in Irdai insurance product committee report

Irdai’s insurance product committee recognised the need to bridge the gap in surrender penalties between Ulips and traditional plans and discussed two methods of increasing the surrender value.

High exit-load gets due attention in the insurance product committee report

One of the key issues flagged by the product committee that was set up by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in January was how to reduce the surrender penalty in traditional plans that also double up as investment products.

The committee that was constituted to review product regulations came up with 12 key recommendations in a report that Irdai put up for public comments on 14 December. These recommendations include various aspects of life insurance products such as better product approval mechanism, widening investments norms, revamping pension business and ways to improve persistency. The full report can be read here

We pick and decode four key recommendations around high exit loads, persistency and disclosures.

Improving the surrender value

Unlike unit linked insurance plans (Ulips), where the surrender penalty can be levied only in the first four years and is capped to a minimum, surrender penalty in the case of traditional plans are steep. For instance, for a policy where you pay premiums at least for 10 years, the exit load is 100% if you exit before paying premiums for three years. Thereafter, the surrender value is 30% of the total premiums. And this increases subsequently. For more on this read story

The committee recognised the need to bridge the gap in surrender penalties between Ulips and traditional plans and discussed two methods of increasing the surrender value. One by utilising the first year premium to meet costs and paying subsequent premiums back on surrender after five years and second was by increasing the surrender value payable right from the first year itself but in a phased manner. The committee subsequently recommended a smooth progression of surrender values. As per the report, a majority of the insurers pushed back on reducing the surrender costs, maintaining that the provisions of the current regulations were adequate. The argument was that lowering exit penalties will suppress commissions, will not be viable for small ticket policies and will encourage early exits. “There was a lot of debate over this issue with no unanimous view emerging. Which is why the committee took so much time to submit the report and wasn’t able to present a concrete solution,” said a member of the committee on conditions of anonymity. The committee also recommended creating a secondary market where surrender values could be traded.

Persistency

The other important item of discussion before the committee was improving persistency of life insurance policies. To address high rates of lapsation in the industry, the committee recommended moulding the design of insurance policies so that even a regular premium policy is considered as a single premium policy and the benefits (maturity value, death benefit and surrender value) are linked to that respective single premium. Subsequently the commission to the distributors will be paid for each premium as and when it is received, a practice observed for general insurance products currently. “This concept will bring more clarity and understanding of benefits from customer perspective. The level of commission built by virtue of this design will align the interests of the distributor and customers, thus ensuring higher persistency levels,” said the report.

Another key recommendation to improve persistency was allowing flexibility to insurers to tailor commissions. Currently commissions in life insurance plans are defined and capped for each year, with the first year getting the maximum commission that can be as high as 35% of the annual premium.

For more on commissions read the story

“The Committee recommends allowing flexibility to life insurers to control the year on year commission paid as long as it is within the cumulative commission limit up to that policy year,” stated the report. “This will help drive distribution behaviour both at the point of sale and at renewals,” added the report. Other recommendations included allowing instalment payments to revive policies, building in loyalty incentives for the customers and a much needed enhanced level of disclosures in persistency numbers reported by the industry.

Disclosures

The report also addressed the need for better disclosures and recommended insurers be given flexibility to design the key feature document that captures the salient features of the insurance policy. Further in the case of Ulips, in order to make it easier for customers to compare fund performance the report has recommended that Irdai mandate the insurers to disclose fund performance with respect to relevant benchmarks in the fund value statement. “These benchmarks should be suggested by the authority (Irdai) and could include historical returns, risk weighted return of the relevant funds,” said the report. Even in the case of participating product where the investment benefits are pegged to the bonuses declared by the insurer the report has recommended the annual statement sent to the customers should disclose the bonuses accrued to the customers. It also recommended insurers disclose the internal rate of return (IRR) or the net return to the customers on maturity. However, what the committee failed to address was disclosure of net return at the point of sale for non-participating plans. Non-par products offer a guaranteed return and this is expressed in absolute terms. By expressing the return as IRR, it would aid not only understanding of the customers but also enable comparison.

Irdai has invited public comments on the report until 28 December. In subsequent weeks, Mint Money will bring you detailed analysis of various recommendations of the committee.