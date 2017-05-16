Tata Power Solar, Dell India build vertical solar farm of 120KW

The solar farm, envisaged by Dell, produces enough energy to light up the cafeteria and basement parking. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tata Power Solar and Dell International Services India have jointly put up India’s largest vertical solar farm of 120 kw.

“The first-of-its-kind, 45-metre structure built on Dell’s Bengaluru campus provides the dual benefit of producing sustainable green energy and insulation of the building, thus helping reduce power consumption,” Tata Power Solar statement said.

According to the statement, the south-facing vertical solar farm is a “very complex” project since it was to be integrated on the facade of the building without compromising on aesthetics. For Tata Power Solar, the project is a foray into vertical solar structures that have potential to transform urban energy management, utilising a fraction of the real estate in cities, which comes at a premium.

The solar farm, envisaged by Dell, produces enough energy to light up its entire cafeteria and basement parking. While this significantly reduces the energy consumption for Dell, the panels act as solar insulation. The safety was of “utmost importance” as the entire project came up on an 11-storey building wall. For optimisation, the vertical structure was designed with a 30 degree tilt, it added.

Tata Power Solar is rated tier-1 module manufacturer by BNEF (Bloomberg New Energy Fund), which has shipped 1 gw modules to over 30 countries -- the first Indian company to do so.