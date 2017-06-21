IT ministry’s website to provide information on GST, grievances

New Delhi: The Union IT (information technology) ministry on Wednesday opened a section on its website to provide information on goods and services tax (GST) related to the IT sector and file grievances.

“Individuals, companies and entrepreneurs in IT & electronics sector can visit the webpage for sector-specific information…..The web page also enables filing of grievances in relation to implementation of GST,” a statement from IT ministry said.

It contains information under three heads- GST for IT/ITES, GST Rate Schedule for Electronics Sector (hardware) and GST Grievance for ICT/E.

GST will be rolled out on the midnight of 30 June and will take effect on 1 July.

The GST council’s website went live on Tuesday, which contains all the fine details about the new tax regime which is being touted as the biggest reform since Independence. The incoming indirect tax regime— GST—will subsume a variety of central and state levies.

On Tuesday, the finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the planned shift to GST from 1 July has already led to higher tax compliance, pointing to the benefits the unified indirect tax will bring to the economy.