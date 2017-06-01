Telangana IT/ITeS exports rise 13.85% in 2016-17, surpass national average

Telangana IT minister K. T. Rama Rao said the state govt aims to create over 400,000 jobs in direct employment and about 2 million more through indirect employment in the ITeS sector by 2020. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Hyderabad: Telangana’s information technology(IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports grew by 13.85 % in 2016-17, outpacing the national average of 10%, according to the annual report of the state’s IT, electronics and communication (IT, E&C) department.

The report was released on Thursday by Telangana IT minister K. T. Rama Rao, who said ITeS exports in the period rose to Rs85,470 crore.

“Our target is to take it to Rs1.3 lakh crore (Rs1.3 trillion) by 2020 and we are well on our way,” he said. The ITeS sector employed 24,506 people in the year.

Rao said the Telangana government’s aim is to create more than 400,000 jobs in direct employment and about two million more through indirect employment in the ITeS sector by 2020. “We have also brought out four specific policies, which are (related to) cyber security, date centres, data analytics and the open data policy,” he added.

Rao said the state government was also encouraging IT/ITeS companies to spread across tier two and tier three locations in districts like Warangal and Khammam. “We are also looking to promote electronic manufacturing. Out of the 3,300 acres identified by the Government of India for that, 900 acres is in the Shamshabad and Maheswaram areas outside Hyderabad,” he added.

Through the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) programme, the state government aims to bring broadband connectivity to every household, Rao said. “We will also set up the largest incubation centre in the world in Hyderabad. It will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2018,” Rao added.

The T-Wallet, a cashless payment system of the Telangana government, was also launched by Rao on Thursday. Microsoft Accelerator alum Transaction Analysts partnered with the state government to develop the system, hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure. The T-Wallet can be used on a smart phone (both Android and IoS platforms) and also online,