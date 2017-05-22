Pratt and Whitney to set up Rs400 crore R&D facilities in Haryana, says govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (C) ahead of a meeting with investors in Singapore on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Global aviation major Pratt and Whitney has committed to set up its R&D facilities in Haryana with an investment of Rs400 crore, and the Singapore New Water Authority has agreed to work with the state for setting up a drinking water institute, a Haryana spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson also claimed that several leading companies have evinced interest in setting up units in the state after meeting with a state delegation led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Singapore.

Khattar, who is on a five-day visit to Singapore and is leading the nine-member delegation to hard-sell the state and woo investors, on Monday held closed-door meetings with 30 top Singapore-based chief executive officers (CEOs) and leading investors in the fields of infrastructure and real estate.

The CEOs evinced keen interest in setting up smart cities, solid waste treatment and waste water treatment plants, healthcare units and in the field of insurance, a Haryana government statement said.

Among the companies, which evinced interest in investing in Haryana, include Hyflux, Ecosoft, Ascot and Mapletree Lgistics. The delegation led by the state chief minister went round the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facility of Pratt & Whitney to understand the dynamics for developing such a facility in Haryana.

The delegation also visited the new water facility of New Water Authority of Singapore, and had a round-table talks with top CEOs on the second day of the visit to Singapore. The authority is keen to set up a drinking water institute and rejuvenation of 14,000 water bodies in Haryana.

During the visit to the new facility set up by the New Water Authority of Singapore, the delegation was explained the water treatment technology adopted by the authority to meet the requirement of the entire country.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khattar gave out details of Haryana’s progress and the opportunities it offered in various fields to investors, especially in fields of infrastructure, healthcare, smart cities, skill development, funding, aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Sharing details, he talked about the global city at Gurugram, logistics hub at Nangal Chaudhary, mass rapid transit system between Gurugram to Bawal, aviation hub at Hisar and the Global Economic Corridor along the KMP Expressway, and made a strong pitch to investors to come and invest in the state.

State industries minister Vipul Goel shared with CEOs that the conducive business environment the state had generated for the growth of enterprises in Haryana through policy framework, incentive structure and ease of doing business.

The chief minister also had a detailed meeting with Equis Group, which is a private equity group based at Singapore. They have shown keen interest in making investment in Haryana in the fields of affordable housing, power transmission and renewable energy and also in terms of making investment in bio-ethanol and waste to energy plant.

Haryana will sign two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with them for making investment in the state, the statement said.