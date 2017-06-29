Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 03 06 PM IST

SBI moves insolvency proceedings against Electrosteel

SBI and other creditors have moved insolvency proceedings against Kolkata-based Electrosteel Steels at the National Company Law Tribunal

PTI
SBI initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process against Electrosteel and filed the documents with NCLT, Kolkata. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
SBI initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process against Electrosteel and filed the documents with NCLT, Kolkata. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Top lender State Bank of India (SBI) and other creditors have moved insolvency proceedings against Kolkata-based Electrosteel Steels at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

SBI initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process and filed the documents with NCLT, Kolkata, against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Electrosteel Steels said in a regulatory filing.

    Electrosteel Steels owes Rs10,274 crore to the consortium of banks led by SBI.

    First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 03 06 PM IST
    Topics: SBI Electrosteel Steels insolvency NCLT bankruptcy

