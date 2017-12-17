DoT plans to allot E and V band spectrum through auction

For spectrum in V-band, Trai has recommended that it should be charged at Rs1,000 per annum per slot of 50 MHz each. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The department of telecom (DoT) is planning to allocate E and V band spectrum, which are required to connect mobile towers, through auction instead of fixed fee as suggested by the sector regulator Trai.

“The working group on microwave access and microwave backbone at the DoT is largely in favour of allocating E and V band spectrum through auction. The report of the committee will be placed before Telecom Commission in its meeting scheduled for 21 December,” an official told PTI.

Data through E (71-76 gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V (57-64 Ghz frequency range) band can be transmitted with speed of around 1,000 megabit per second.

Spectrum in these band can ease work of telecom operator from laying optical fibre cable.

Telecom operators are required to pay huge price for laying OFC to local authorities and frequently maintain it as well.

Few experts believe that these spectrum can be used for developing ecosystem for 5G services as well.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had recommended that E-band spectrum should be charged at Rs10,000 per annum per slot of of 250 MHz each and there should be initial promotional discount of 50% for three years from the date of allocation of first carrier in this band.

For spectrum in V-band, the regulator has recommended that it should be charged at Rs1,000 per annum per slot of 50 MHz each.