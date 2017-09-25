Delhi Auto Expo to be held from 9-14 February next year

The show would be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while the components show will be held at Pragati Maidan from 8 to 11 February 2018. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: As many as 50 companies, including new entrants like Kia Motors and Kawasaki, are expected to be part of India’s flagship automobile show, the Auto Expo, which would be held between 9 and 14 February next year.

The show would be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while the components show will be held at Pragati Maidan from 8 to 11 February 2018. The joint inauguration of Auto Expo 2018 will be held on 8 February next year. “So far, 25 car manufacturers have confirmed their participation in the show. There are new companies as well like Kia and Kawasaki which would be participating for the first time,” society of Indian automobile manufacturers (SIAM) deputy director general Sugato Sen said.

Around 50 companies, including two-wheeler manufacturers, tyre and electric vehicle makers are expected to participate in the show, he added. SIAM is also in talks with companies like French car maker Peugeot for participating in the event, he added. General Motors, which has decided to stop selling vehicles in India, will not participate in the event. Volkswagen group and Ford India are yet to confirm their participation, Sen said.

“The biennial show would also see participation of around 10 electric vehicle manufacturers,” Sen said. Luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover would also participate in the event. Elaborating on the show, he added that the show next year would be more interactive with various zones. The show will be spread across 1,85,000 square metres in 14 indoor exhibition halls.

“Apart from several vintage cars, super cars and others, a particularly unique initiative this time is the creation of special zones for visitors such as destination zone, smart mobility zone and competition zone,” Sen said. Tickets for the show would be available exclusively on BookMyShow.com in addition to the box office at IEML, Greater Noida and at select metro stations in Delhi NCR.

Similarly, the Auto Expo-Component Show 2018, will be spread across 60,000 square metres with participation from over 1,200 companies. Several international pavilions, including those from China, Canada, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the UK will display auto component technologies.

Besides, delegations from around 15 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event to explore market and investment opportunities.