Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 06 02 PM IST

GST: Who’s protesting, over what

Traders in sectors such as retail, textiles and road construction are protesting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout as they are unhappy with the rates applicable to them

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Traders are protesting the GST rollout from 1 July as they are either unhappy with the GST rates in their sector or the requirement of rigorous record-keeping. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Unhappy with either the GST rates proposed or the requirement of rigorous record-keeping, traders in a few sectors in specific states are protesting the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 1 July.

But the governing body for the uniform indirect tax, the GST Council, is of the view that GST rates are fixed as close as possible to the current tax burden on goods and services. Also, small traders, manufacturers and restaurants below annual sales of Rs75 lakh can sign up for a presumptive tax scheme and pay a 0.5% to 2.5% tax on sales and avoid the compliance requirement of large businesses.

A look at the sectors in specific states that are protesting the GST rollout:

SECTORREGIONCONCERN RAISED
Textiles

Andhra Pradesh

Increased compliance burden on traders, who are on three-day protest from Tuesday.
Gujarat5% GST rate on job work given to allied sectors. Traders on three-day strike from Tuesday.

Telangana

Differential GST rates on yarn, fabric, which allegedly will benefit only large integrated mills.
RetailGujaratOverall impact on traders
Road constructionGujaratState level contracts have no “change in law” clause*. Developers have to absorb any extra tax cost due to GST.
Furniture

Delhi

Traders are protesting the 28% GST rate, on three-day protest from Monday.
DiamondGujaratDiamond traders are demanding lowering of 3% GST rate.

*The “change in law” clause may enable developers to pass on extra tax costs.

First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 06 00 PM IST
Topics: GST Goods and Services Tax GST rates GST protests retail sector

