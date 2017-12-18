Trai mulls cut in mobile number portability charges

The Trai has decided that the upper ceiling for per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operation of mobile number portability service providers have substantially gone down.

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has started a consultation process to bring down the charges for mobile number portability (MNP) from the current Rs19, the regulator said in a press statement on Monday.

Given the surge in the number of porting requests, the regulator believes that the current ceiling is quite high as compared to cost and volumes of transactions involved.

Mobile number portability is a service that allows a phone user to change the network provider but keep the same phone number.

The authority has decided that the upper ceiling for per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operation of mobile number portability service providers have substantially gone down, Trai said.

The regulator has invited comments on the draft paper ‘The Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Per Port Transaction Charge and Dipping Charge (Amendment) Regulations, 2017’ by 29 December.