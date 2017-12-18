Dealership rules hurt expansion plans of oil companies

In the last three years, Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL have not issued any advertisements inviting potential dealership aspirants. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Petrol pump expansion by state-owned oil marketing companies may grind to a halt in the next few months after the last of the dealerships built as part of an expansion that began in 2014 go on stream. In the last three years, OMCs have not issued any advertisements inviting potential dealership aspirants.

In six to nine months, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will not have any more outlets to set up, two OMC executives aware of the matter said. This, at a time when private fuel retailers Essar Oil Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd are rapidly expanding their own networks to cash in on market pricing of fuel.

For expansion in new locations, OMCs advertise in newspapers inviting individuals interested in setting up dealerships to apply.

“We have not advertised seeking expressions of interest from dealers for new petrol pumps since 2014. The pumps that we are setting up currently are the last few left from the earlier advertisement and we may exhaust the list in six months. I think to expand, we may look at reviving retail outlets or restoring dealerships which were terminated on account of non-performance since 2005,” one of the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.

OMCs have also not been able to advertise for new retail outlets as guidelines to select dealers have been amended, but not yet approved by the ministry for petroleum and natural gas.

“The dealer selection guidelines have been amended and quite a few changes have been made. After the guidelines are approved, we can go ahead with advertisements. The approval is pending for 8-9 months,” said the second of the two officials cited earlier. “For nearly 50% of the locations in 2014 that we advertised for, we did not get any response. So, we decided to liberalize the norms further making it open and more accessible,” this official said.

Under the new guidelines, educational qualification for a dealer has been lowered to 10th pass from the previous requirement of being a graduate and upper age limit has been raised to 60 years from 45. IOCL, BPCL and HPCL did not reply to an email sent 1 December. The OMCs plan to expand in the tier II and III cities as well as rural areas as they lack presence in these geographies. In urban areas, the OMCs have already reached saturation.

In 2014, the three OMCs undertook a ‘de-duplication’ exercise to ensure they do not set up retail outlets in each other’s location to avoid eating into each others’ businesses.

During April-October, fuel consumption in India grew by 9.5%. “We are only worried that given there is a growth of 9.5% in fuel consumption, the growth of petrol pumps should be around the same level, if not more. The next growth will not come from the existing retail outlets. So, if there is growth in fuel consumption but not in retail outlets, some pockets will remain un-served,” added the second official quoted above.

Over the last six years, the number of petrol pumps in India grew 45%, according to data from petroleum planning and analysis cell of the oil ministry.

At the end of October 2017, India had 60,799 fuel retail outlets, of which 55,325 are under IOCL, BPCL and HPCL. While IOCL runs 26,489 fuel stations, of which 7,232 are rural outlets, HPCL, the second largest fuel retailer operates 14,675 outlets with 3,159 being in rural locations. BPCL runs 14,161 fuel retail outlets, of which 2,548 are in rural areas. In addition, there are 1,273 outlets dispensing Compressed Natural Gas to automobiles.