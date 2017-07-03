Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 49 PM IST

Ashok Leyland sales up 11% at 12,330 units in June

Ashok Leyland reports 11% increase in total sales at 12,330 units in June as compared to 11,108 units in the same month last year

PTI
Ashok Leyland registered a growth of 6% in medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Ashok Leyland registered a growth of 6% in medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday reported 11% increase in total sales at 12,330 units in June. The company had sold 11,108 units in the same month of last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 6% to 9,202 units as against 8,685 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 29% to 3,128 units as compared to 2,423 units in June last year, it added.

Topics: Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland sales truck sales commercial vehicle sales Hinduja Group

