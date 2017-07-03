Ashok Leyland sales up 11% at 12,330 units in June

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday reported 11% increase in total sales at 12,330 units in June. The company had sold 11,108 units in the same month of last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 6% to 9,202 units as against 8,685 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 29% to 3,128 units as compared to 2,423 units in June last year, it added.