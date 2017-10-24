 RBI imposes $20 million penalty on IDFC Bank - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 08 40 PM IST

RBI imposes $20 million penalty on IDFC Bank

RBI says it has imposed a monetary penalty of $20 million on IDFC Bank for contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to loans and advances
PTI
The RBI said this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)on Tuesday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of $20 million on IDFC Bank Limited for contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to loans and advances.

The RBI said this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The status report of the bank based on its financial position as on 31 December 2016, revealed, inter alia, non-adherence with certain directions pertaining to sanction/renewal of loans and advances, the central bank said.

“Based on the status report, a notice was issued to the bank dated 07 August 2017 advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI,” it added.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, RBI said, “it came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty”.

First Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 08 20 PM IST
Topics: IDFC Bank RBI monetary penalty loans regulatory compliance

