Reliance Jio slashes monthly tariffs by Rs50, hikes data limit

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio will cut tariffs by Rs50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, effective 9 January, people familiar with the matter said.

It has also reduced 1GB data rate to Rs4 for a 1-day validity plan. The company will also offer 20% more data to users of Rs399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer, people familiar with the matter added.

Now with this latest offers, Rs199, Rs399, Rs459 and Rs499 plans will cost Rs50 less. Jio’s Rs198, Rs398, Rs448 and Rs498 plan will offer 1.5 GB of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.

All Jio plans will continue to offer free unlimited calling and SMSes within India even during roaming.

The company had last month announced two plans priced at Rs199 and Rs299 with 28 days validity offering 1.2 GB and 2 GB data per day, respectively.