Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman

New Delhi: Rajnish Kumar, managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed the next chairman of the largest public sector bank today.

He will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension, that ends on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kumar for a period of three years from 7 October, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).