Last Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 04 21 PM IST

Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman

Rajnish Kumar will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension, that ends on Friday
PTI
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajnish Kumar for a period of three years from 7 October. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajnish Kumar for a period of three years from 7 October. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Rajnish Kumar, managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed the next chairman of the largest public sector bank today.

He will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension, that ends on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kumar for a period of three years from 7 October, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

First Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 04 21 PM IST
Topics: Rajnish Kumar Arundhati Bhattarcharya SBI Chairman SBI State Bank of India

