Mercedes-Benz’s 2017 sales up 16%

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales growth dipped marginally after the GST cess hike in September. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd sold 15,330 units in calendar year 2017, a 16% increase over the previous year, it said on Monday.

Volumes were driven by sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and the German automaker’s high performance division AMG, the company said. The maker of the E-Class sedan presently sells over a dozen models in India, including the GLC and GLA SUVs.

Mercedes’ first launch of 2018, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan, is expected to be on display at the Auto Expo at New Delhi in mid-February.

To be sure, sales growth dipped marginally after the goods and services tax (GST) cess hike in September. At 11,869, the bulk of the units were sold in the January-to-September period, marking a 25% year-on-year rise.

The effect was not as pronounced for other luxury carmakers such as BMW India Pvt. Ltd, Audi India Pvt. Ltd and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, which announced their sales figures last week.

Overall, the luxury car market, accounting for less than 1% of total four-wheeler sales, grew close to 20% on the back of a low base in 2016 and a bevy of launches during the year.