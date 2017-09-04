Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 03 18 PM IST

HAL signs Rs6,100-crore deal for supply of 41 ALH to army, 1 to navy

HAL says it has signed a Rs6,100 crore contract for supply of 41 advanced light helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy
PTI
HAL said the contracts will be executed in a period of 60 months.
HAL said the contracts will be executed in a period of 60 months.

Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Monday said it has signed a Rs6,100 crore contract for supply of 41 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy.

The contracts will be executed in a period of 60 months, the company said. HAL, in a statement in Bengaluru, said, the contract was signed between the ministry of defence and HAL in New Delhi recently. Officials from the MoD, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and HAL were present during the event.

“The latest order reflects the trust on HAL’s capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make-in-India campaign. It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time,” HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju said.

In March this year, HAL had signed a contract for supply of 32 ALH to boost maritime security capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 03 18 PM IST
Topics: HAL Advanced Light Helicopters Indian Army Indian Navy defence ministry

Latest News »

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share