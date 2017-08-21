Tata Motors CEO says to invest Rs4,000 crore to boost car, truck sales
Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek says the company will invest more than Rs4,000 crore to boost sales of its passenger and commercial vehicles
Mumbai: Tata Motors will invest more than Rs4,000 crore ($625 million) to boost sales of its passenger and commercial vehicles, its chief executive said on Monday, as the Indian automaker looks to return to profit in its domestic business.
The company has committed to invest Rs2,500 crore in its passenger vehicles unit, and will pump in more than Rs1,500 crore in its commercial vehicles business this year and annually over coming years, chief executive Guenter Butschek told reporters in Mumbai.
Tata Motors, which owns the luxury Jaguar Land Rover brand, has been trying to turn around its loss-making domestic unit by modernising products, improving efficiency, cutting costs and streamlining its organisation and supplier base. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 01 14 PM IST
