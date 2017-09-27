ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
ONGC chief D. K. Sarraf says the firm may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run HPCL
New Delhi: India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.
ONGC owns a near 14% stake in state-run Indian Oil Corp and a near 5% stake in GAIL which the company could consider selling, he told a news conference.
“There are several ways of funding, we can raise funds from market, then we have some stocks that we can sell,” Sarraf said, adding that the acquisition could happen by December. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 27 2017. 07 31 PM IST
Topics: ONGC Stake Sale HPCL DK Sarraf Indian Oil Corp
