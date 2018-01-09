Eveready Industries to launch confectioneries

Amritanshu Khaitan, managing director, Eveready Industries India Ltd. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday announced that it will launch confectioneries, leveraging its distribution network for household batteries.

Eveready’s confectionery line is to be called Jollies, and will be launched in April-May. “This is our first move to scale up our consumer goods portfolio,” said Amritanshu Khaitan, managing director, Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Eveready has around 4,000 distributors and its products are sold through some one million outlets across the country.

Capping almost a year of deliberations, the company decided to launch fruit-based confectioneries priced at Re1 each. Despite the small price, margins are attractive at upwards of 40%, Khaitan said, adding that the category, now estimated at Rs400 crore a year, is fast expanding at 20-25% a year.