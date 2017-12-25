Reliance Jio enhances cashback offer to up to Rs3,300 on Rs399 recharge

The Reliance Jio cashback offer of up to Rs3,300 will be valid for all recharges with a value of Rs399 done between 26 December to 15 January 2018. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday enhanced the cashback offer to up to Rs3,300 on mobile recharge of Rs399 and above for all recharges that will be done till 15 January next year, according to company people familiar with the matter.

Monday is the last date for Reliance Jio’s cashback offer of up to Rs2,599 on recharge of Rs399. “Jio will provide surprise cashback of up to Rs3,300 on recharges of Rs399 and above. This cashback will be in the form of Rs400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players,” a company person said.

The cashback offer will be valid for all recharges with a value of Rs399 done between 26 December to 15 January, 2018, the person said. Reliance Jio had started cashback offer of Rs2,599 on 10 November. It was valid till 25 November but the company extended it till 25 December.

Last week, Reliance Jio launched two new plans under its “Happy New Year” scheme for Rs199 and Rs299, respectively. The Rs199 plan offers 1.2 GB of 4G data per day, while Rs299 plan will offer 2GB daily data. Both the plans offer unlimited calls, SMSes and access to Jio apps which include music, movie, magazine and newspaper services. Before these scheme, the daily data limit of 1 GB was offered by plans starting at Rs309.