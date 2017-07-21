Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs74.8 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz today launched AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India priced at Rs74.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“This new SUV Coupe is going to be a key addition to our 43 AMG line and will be instrumental in further popularising the 43 AMG range to a new customer base,” Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Roland Folger told reporters here.

The model combines elegance of a coupe with dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, he added.

“We are confident that this brand will be well received by our elite Indian customers,” Folger said.

The petrol powered vehicle produces 367 HP and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in mere 4.9 seconds. The new model is the 8th product launch by the company in India during the year.

The vehicle comes with various features including all wheel drive, electric sunroof and LED light system.

Commenting on the sales performance during the current year, Folger said: “It has turned out to be a golden year for us”.

In the first half of the year, the automaker has sold 7,171 units in India, its best performance till date.

“We are confident that we will lead the luxury car segment this year as well,” Folger said.

In order to further push AMG brand in India, the company plans to add two new AMG performance centres at Chennai and Kochi, he added.

The company currently has AMG performance centres at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.