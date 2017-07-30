No extension in deadline for ITR filing: Income Tax dept

The income tax department has already received over 2 crore ITRs via e-filing. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The last date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2016-17 will not be extended beyond Monday’s deadline, a top official today said.

“The last date for filing of ITRs remains 31 July. There are no plans to extend this deadline. The department has already received over 2 crore returns filed electronically. The department requests taxpayers to file their return in time,” the official said.

On reports of the e-filing website facing some glitches, the official said that no major glitches have been reported with the department’s e-filing website—http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/—barring a few times when the portal was “interrupted for maintenance”.

The department has also issued advertisements in leading national dailies in the last few days stating that taxpayers should disclose their income “correctly” and file their ITRs on or before 31 July.

The linking of Aadhaar number with the PAN (Permanent Account Number) of a taxpayer has also been made mandatory for filing of an ITR, beginning 1 July. The department has also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in bank accounts aggregating to Rs2 lakh or more, post demonetisation between 9 November-30 December last year, in the ITRs.

The ITRs to be filed by 31 July pertain to 2016-17 fiscal or assessment year 2017-18.