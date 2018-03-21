Aligning business processes to technology will be big disruptor, says Arvind Gupta

Arvind Gupta, CEO of MyGov. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The biggest disruption that is still awaited is the alignment of business processes and policies to technology, according to Arvind Gupta, CEO of MyGov.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform founded by the government to promote active participation of Indian citizens in governance and development of the country.

“Business processes need a lot of rework, and they need to be aligned to the large-scale, efficient technology that we have,” Gupta said while speaking at EmTech India 2018, the third edition of the emerging technology conference organized by Mint in association with MIT Technology Review in Gurgaon. According to Gupta, the government is working proactively in using artificial intelligence and data across all departments to break the silos that exist.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, in his budget speech, said a national programme will be undertaken by NITI Aayog in the area of AI which will work towards national development. Talking about how efficient the unique identity platform Aadhaar has been, Gupta said, “The total outlay of the Aadhaar project is around Rs8,000-10,000 crore or $1.5 billion, including operational and maintenance cost. There are around 1.2 billion registered users, so the cost per user is around $1.2.”

Aadhaar is a technology which is not only scalable but has also become a “great unifier” of silos, according to Gupta who also spoke about MyGov and how the crowdsourcing platform has been contributing to policy making.