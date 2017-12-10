Oil firms skip monthly LPG price hike for the first time in 17 months

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL have been since July raising LPG cylinder prices on the first of every month to eliminate LPG subsidies by 2018. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: After increasing prices of subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs76.5 in 19 instalments in the past 17 months, oil companies skipped the monthly LPG price hike ahead of Gujarat elections. Prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders, however, were raised by Rs5 per cylinder to Rs747 a bottle on 1 December.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) have been since July last year raising LPG prices on the first of every month with a view to eliminating government subsidies on the fuel by 2018. The oil companies however skipped the price hike this month.

“Yes it is true that we have not done a revision in subsidized LPG price this month,” said a top official at one of the three oil companies requesting not to be quoted. “I am not in a position to specify what promoted this (decision). It is a routine management decision.” Asked if the government had asked the oil companies to skip the monthly revision, the official refused to comment.

The price of subsidized LPG cylinder was last raised by Rs4.50 per cylinder on 1 November to Rs495.69, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil companies.

The government had last year asked state-run oil firms to raise prices every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March 2018. Since the implementation of the policy of monthly increases from July last year, subsidized LPG rates have gone up by Rs76.51 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs419.18 in June 2016. Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidized rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price.

Initially, the hike in LPG rate was Rs2 per month which was raised to Rs3 from May this year. The 1 November LPG price hike was the sixth since the 30 May order of the oil ministry to raise rates by Rs4 per cylinder every month.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry, there is a subsidy of Rs251.31 on every 14.2 kg subsidized LPG cylinder. Non-subsidized LPG rates have moved in tandem with their cost since December 2013.

There are about 18.11 crore customers of subsidized LPG in India. These include over 3 crore poor women who were given free connections during the last one year under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. There are 2.66 crore users of non-subsidized cooking gas, including those who gave up subsidy on call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.