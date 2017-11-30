 PNB raises bulk deposit rate by 50 bps - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 08 48 PM IST

PNB raises bulk deposit rate by 50 bps

PNB has raised interest rate on bulk deposits of over Rs1 crore by 50 basis points to 5%, a day after SBI raised its bulk deposit rate by 1 percentage point
PTI
The new bulk deposit rates will be effective 1 December, Punjab National Bank said. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of the country’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday raised the interest rate on bulk deposits of over Rs1 crore by 50 basis points. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The rate hike comes days ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) fifth bi-monthly policy on 6 December. RBI, in its last policy, kept the interest rate unchanged at 6%. The bank has increased interest rates on domestic bulk term deposits of Rs1 crore and above from 4.5% to 5% on deposits of one year and above, PNB said in a statement.

The new rates will be effective 1 December, it said. On Wednesday, the SBI announced the raising of the interest rate on bulk deposits by one percentage point across select maturities. SBI hiked interest rates by one percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged.

The interest rate on the shortest tenor deposit—seven to 45 days—was raised to 4.75% from 3.75% and, for five to 10 years, it will be 5.25%, from 4.25%.

First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 08 47 PM IST
Topics: PNB deposit rate bulk deposit rate PNB interest rate SBI

