Income tax return filing deadline extended till 5 August

New Delhi: In a last minute decision, the government on Monday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) till 5 August, a top official on Monday said.

The official twitter handle of the department said the move was made “in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers.”

A senior official of the department said the decision to extend the deadline ending on Monday was taken after a meeting of the revenue department and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) was held in the finance ministry on Monday.

The last minute inundation and heavy logging on the official website of the e-filing portal of the department led to the extension of five more days for filing the ITRs by taxpayers.

The department, till Sunday, however had maintained that no extension would be given as already over 2 crore returns have been received and no major glitches on the portal had been detected. But, the situation changed on Monday and the extension was declared.

This time, the linking of the Aadhaar number with the PAN (Permanent Account Number) of a taxpayer has been made mandatory for filing of an ITR, beginning 1 July. The department has also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in bank accounts aggregating to Rs2 lakh or more, post demonetisation between 9 November-30 December last year, in the ITRs.

The ITRs to be filed by 5 August pertain to 2016-17 fiscal or assessment year 2017-18.

