Orchid Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for its Chennai facility

Orchid Pharma receives EIR from the USFDA on successful inspection closure for the post-marketing adverse drug experience reporting inspection (PADE) conducted at Nungambakkam, Chennai facility
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 12 45 AM IST
PTI
New Delhi: Drug firm Orchid Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Chennai facility.

The company has received the EIR from the US regulator on successful inspection closure for the post-marketing adverse drug experience reporting inspection (PADE) conducted at Nungambakkam, Chennai facility, Orchid Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The facility was inspected by USFDA in the month of June, 2017, it added. As per the USFDA, after the completion of an inspection of a facility, an EIR is issued to a company detailing inspectional findings.

On Monday, Orchid Pharma shares closed 4.93% higher at Rs23.40 per scrip on BSE, while the Sensex ended 0.58% up at 34,352.79 points.

First Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 05 43 PM IST
