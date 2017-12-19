HDFC to raise up to Rs13,000 crore through QIP

HDFC Bank has proposed to raise capital to fund its growth. HDFC, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently holds 21.01% in HDFC Bank. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday said it has received a board approval to raise up to Rs13,000 crore through preferential issue of shares.

“The issue will be through a preferential issue or qualified institutions placement basis or through any other permissible mode or combination,” HDFC vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Keki Mistry, told reporters here. The capital raised will be used to participate in the preferential issue of HDFC Bank.

The bank has proposed to raise capital to fund its growth. HDFC, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently holds 21.01% in HDFC Bank. “In order for the Corporation to more or less maintain its current shareholding in HDFC Bank (post dilution), it will need to participate in the bank’s preferential offer up to Rs 8,500 crore,” Mistry said.

HDFC did not participate in the last equity issue of HDFC Bank in February 2015.