Coca-Cola bottling arm to source 40% energy from renewable sources

Hindustan Coca-Cola inaugurated its CNG boiler system at one of its factories on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, said it plans to source 40% of its energy requirements using renewable and clean energy fuel before the end of 2018.

In order to meet that target, the firm has signed an agreement with Atria Solar Power Pvt. Ltd to procure 30 million units of solar power per year for two of its factories in Karnataka.

The firm operates two factories in Karnataka’s Bidadi Industrial Area. After its agreement with Atria Solar Power, 85% of the electricity requirement at both factories in Bidadi will now be met through solar power, off the grid, the firm said on Wednesday.

Hindustan Coca-Cola also inaugurated its compressed natural gas (CNG) boiler system at one of its factories on Wednesday. GAIL (India) Ltd, India’s largest natural gas transporter, will supply CNG to power the boiler system at the factory.

Both measures together will lead to a reduction of 24,500 tonnes of carbon emission at the two factories, the firm said.

“We are advancing our commitment on sourcing of renewable and clean energy by a couple of years—from 2020 to 2018. We are inspired by India’s ingenuity and the government’s vision of achieving 40% cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources by 2030,” Christina Ruggiero, chief executive officer of Hindustan Coca-Cola said in a statement.

The company has also taken other steps to reduce its carbon footprint including the adoption of briquettes—made out of agricultural waste like groundnuts and coconut shells - to power boilers, installation of solar rooftops and adoption of energy efficient technology.