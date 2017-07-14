BSNL to offer ultra-fast 1,000 Mbps broadband connection

Mumbai: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a next generation optical fibre-based technology on the BSNL network that will enable the state-run firm to provide broadband connection with download speed of up to 1,000 Mbps.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) at present offers broadband facility with top download speed of 100 Mbps on its fibre-to-the-home network.

“BSNL has successfully implemented a major project of next generation optical transport network (NG-OTH) technology in 44 cities covering state capitals and major cities. Under this project, total 100 major cities including state capitals shall be covered in phased manner during current financial year,” Sinha said while inaugurating the new system in Mumbai.

He said that the NG-OTN would be implemented in three phases with a total outlay of Rs330 crore. “This project aimed to enhance existing 10G capacity to 100G capacity of Optical Fibre infrastructure of BSNL. This means now in back-end we will have 10 times more capacity and will be launching new plans with 10 times more speed. This enhanced capacity will help retail customer base of BSNL in landline, FTTH and mobile services,” BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava said.

BSNL chief general manager (CGM) Anil Kumar Jain said the company is offering top speed of 24 megabit per second for fixed line broadband connection and 100 mbps speed on FTTH network.

“With this upgradation, we will be able to provide connection with speed of up to 1 gigabit per second on FTTH networks in all state capitals and other top cities,” Jain said.

NG-OTN will also be helpful to service central government projects like Bharatnet, SWAN, NKN, etc. The new technology has a feature that will held BSNL in quick restoration of telephone services if its network element at any mid-location is damaged specially in case of any natural disaster.