Norton Motorcycles coming to India in joint venture with Kinetic’s Motoroyale

The Norton motorcycles are expected to be launched in India by end of 2018. Photo: Norton Motorcycles UK website

Milan: India’s Kinetic Group on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Norton Motorcycles under which it will sell the British brand’s bikes in India and other international markets like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Indonesia.

Motoroyale, the Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes, has inked an agreement with Norton to form a joint venture (JV). As part of the JV, Norton motorcycles would be assembled at Kinetic’s Ahmednagar based manufacturing facility. Kinetic will initially bring the Norton Dominator and Norton Commando to India as completely built-up units (CBUs) within three to four months, Overdrive reported.

Under the collaboration, the joint venture will assemble and distribute the Norton bikes not only in India but also throughout Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Lao Peoples Democratic Republic, Cambodia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

The bikes are expected to be launched by end of 2018. “I believe that it is the accurate time to introduce these bikes to the motorcyclists in India that will create tremendous hype and excitement in the market,” Kinetic Group chairman Arun Firodia said.

The announcement comes during the ongoing Eicma 2017 in Milan. “We are now taking the next big step forward and delighted to form this alliance with the Kinetic group. I believe that the style, passion and beauty of Norton products coupled with the experience of Kinetic will make a winning combination and deliver a fabulous range of Norton motorcycles across the Asean territories,” Norton Motorcycles CEO and owner Stuart Garner said.

Motoroyale managing director Ajinkya Firodia said the company shall strive to make an exotic premium brand like Norton to come at a value proposition in order to expand the reach of the motorcycles to true biking enthusiasts.

Motoroyale launched MV Agusta in 2016 followed by SWM with an overwhelming response in the Indian automobile market and award winning product range. It currently has 4 exclusive dealerships in major cities like Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore that will soon be followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities in India. Norton sells motorcycles with 961 cc engines with the popular ‘commando’ and ‘dominator’ brand names. PTI