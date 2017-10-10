Bank of Baroda to raise Rs1,650 crore from bonds issue
New Delhi: State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has proposed to raise up to Rs1,650 crore from Additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds to fund business expansion.
Finance committee of the bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds compliant with Basel III capital norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for minimum amount of Rs500 crore with green shoe option, total issuance not to exceed Rs1,650 crore in one or multiple issuance, the bank said.
This is within overall board approved limit of Rs3,000 crore for AT-1 bonds, it said in a filing on stock exchanges. These are perpetual debt instruments which neither carry maturity date nor are they redeemable, which means these bonds are eligible to be treated as equity than debt.
Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the RBI.
AT-1 bonds, which qualify as core or equity capital, are one of the means of raising capital by public sector banks to meet global norms on capital adequacy (Basel III).
At 3.25pm, the bank’s shares rose 0.11% to Rs141.70 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.23% at 31,919.44.
Latest News »
- RBI may cut rate in December as inflation recedes, says BofAML report
- English football clubs chasing Premier League dream ‘risk bankruptcy’
- NSE to see 11 small, medium enterprises listings in one week, total to hit 97
- Maharashtra follows Gujarat, cuts VAT by Rs 2 on petrol, Rs 1 on diesel per litre
- London mayor Sadiq Khan to visit India and Pakistan to promote trade
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GIC Re share issue is a shot in the dark for investors, but a good one
Why Tata’s N. Chandrasekaran needs to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly
Steel: rising exports and low but steady domestic demand keep hopes alive
Offers for sale dominate IPOs
New lending rate regime: Is RBI fixing what is not broken?