Bank of Baroda to raise Rs1,650 crore from bonds issue

Bank of Baroda has proposed to raise up to Rs1,650 crore from AT-1 bonds to fund business expansion. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has proposed to raise up to Rs1,650 crore from Additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds to fund business expansion.

Finance committee of the bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds compliant with Basel III capital norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for minimum amount of Rs500 crore with green shoe option, total issuance not to exceed Rs1,650 crore in one or multiple issuance, the bank said.

This is within overall board approved limit of Rs3,000 crore for AT-1 bonds, it said in a filing on stock exchanges. These are perpetual debt instruments which neither carry maturity date nor are they redeemable, which means these bonds are eligible to be treated as equity than debt.

Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the RBI.

AT-1 bonds, which qualify as core or equity capital, are one of the means of raising capital by public sector banks to meet global norms on capital adequacy (Basel III).

At 3.25pm, the bank’s shares rose 0.11% to Rs141.70 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.23% at 31,919.44.