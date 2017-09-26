Dabur ties up with Amazon to boost global sales

Dabur products are already available on Amazon’s India marketplace.

New Delhi: Health supplements and personal care company Dabur India Ltd will start selling its products in the US, Canada and Mexico on Amazon’s global marketplace this quarter, the two companies said.

Dabur India will initially sell 30 of its products, including Vatika hair oil, Meswak toothpaste and Chyawanprash, through the Amazon Global Selling programme, and add 80 more next quarter, Krishan Kumar Chutani, executive director (consumer care business), Dabur India, said. The firm now gets about 30% of its revenue from global markets.

Amazon, which launched its Global Selling programme in May 2015, has been pushing it to Indian brands in the past few quarters. The programme has 26,000 Indian sellers who have listed about 70 million products for Amazon’s global marketplaces.

Dabur products are already available on Amazon’s India marketplace.

The Jeff Bezos-led firm already has global selling arrangements with 60 Indian brands, including dairy brand Amul, footwear brand Liberty Shoes, ethnic wear brand Biba and FabIndia, watch brand Titan, bathroom fittings company Hindware and ayurvedic products maker Organic India, among others.

Products made by Baba Ramdev’s firm Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Rooh Afza maker Hamdard Laboratories are also sold on Amazon.com, the company’s marketplace for the US market.