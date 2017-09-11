Link Aadhaar with SIM card : Here’s a step-by-step guide how to do it

The Supreme Court had earlier ruled in February this year in the Lokniti Foundation case to verify all SIM cards with Aadhaar within a year. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The Modi government has reportedly set a February 2018 deadline for all mobile phone users to link their accounts with Aadhaar for verification purposes.

A failure to do so by 6th February 2018, according to telecom service provider Airtel, will result in deactivation of services.

The Supreme Court had earlier ruled in February this year in the Lokniti Foundation case that all SIM cards have to be verified with Aadhaar within a year.

Telecom companies are already sending text messages to users to contact customer service centers with Aadhaar card details to avoid deactivation.

The linking of Aadhaar details with mobile phone user accounts can be done in two different ways:

■ Linking mobile number to Aadhaar for the first time:

— Visit the nearest Aadhaar centre and submit an Aadhaar update/correction form along with relevant documents.

— Along with form and documents submission, your biometrics will be verified at the enrolment centre along with thumb impression.

— Collect your acknowledgement slip. The details will get updated in a maximum of 10 days.

■ Update new mobile number with Aadhaar

— New mobile numbers can be linked with Aadhaar through the mandated ‘e-KYC’ process, provided your existing number linked to your Aadhaar is functional.

— Visit the UIDAI website and click on the ‘Aadhaar update’ tab, which will redirect you to the Aadhaar self-service page.

— After clicking on Aadhaar update, the user will receive an OTP on the existing number.

— Select and update ‘mobile number’ section with your new number. This new number will be linked to Aadhaar.