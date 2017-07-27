Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 05 05 PM IST

PNB plans to raise up to Rs3,000 crore via rights issue, FPO

PNB says the board will also decide on a date for extraordinary general meeting for obtaining shareholders’ approval for the fund raising plan. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: State owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it plans to raise up to Rs3,000 crore by way of follow on public offer, rights issue or QIP.

The board of directors of the bank will meet next month to consider the proposal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    “Meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on 1 August 2017 for considering raising of capital up to total of Rs3,000 crore by way of equity issue (follow on public offer/qualified institutions placement/rights issue),” it said in the filing.

    The board will also decide on a date for extraordinary general meeting for obtaining shareholders’ approval for the fund raising plan, it added.

    Stock of PNB closed 2.8% down at Rs154.35 on BSE today.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 05 05 PM IST
