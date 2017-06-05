| E-Paper
Last Modified: Mon, Jun 05 2017. 10 55 AM IST

Petronet says no impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi Arabia, others cut ties

Petronet says it does not expect any impact on gas supplies after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism

Reuters
Petronet LNG, India’s biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract.
New Delhi: Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.

“I don’t think there will be any impact on it. We get gas directly from Qatar by sea,” R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.

Petronet LNG, India’s biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract. It also buys additional volumes from Qatar under spot deals. Reuters

Topics: Petronet Qatar LNG Saudi Arabia Egypt

    First Published: Mon, Jun 05 2017. 10 55 AM IST