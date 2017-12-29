IDBI pares 4.89% stake in SIDBI for undisclosed amount
New Delhi: State-owned IDBI Bank on Friday said it has further sold 4.89% stake in SIDBI for an undisclosed amount.
“IDBI Bank has sold further 2,6,000,000 equity shares constituting 4.89 per cent of the paid up capital of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on December 29, 2017,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, the bank had sold stakes of 1% and 9.03% in two tranches towards the end of September this year. IDBI Bank had said that the intention to sell stake was to mobilise funds by existing non-core business.
SIDBI was originally 100% owned by IDBI, when it was a term lending institution. Later in 2000, it divested 51% stake in favour of government-owned banks and insurance companies. Stock of IDBI Bank closed 0.83% lower at Rs59.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
Latest News »
- Govt extends deadline for filing final GST returns till 10 January
- Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart at 19.6mbps in October: Trai
- Canara Bank not to sell stake in AMC business
- Infosys divests investment in ANSR Consulting for $1 million
- RCom deal to bring synergies for Reliance Jio’s business: Morgan Stanley
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution