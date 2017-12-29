IDBI pares 4.89% stake in SIDBI for undisclosed amount

Stock of IDBI Bank closed 0.83% lower at Rs59.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned IDBI Bank on Friday said it has further sold 4.89% stake in SIDBI for an undisclosed amount.

“IDBI Bank has sold further 2,6,000,000 equity shares constituting 4.89 per cent of the paid up capital of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on December 29, 2017,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the bank had sold stakes of 1% and 9.03% in two tranches towards the end of September this year. IDBI Bank had said that the intention to sell stake was to mobilise funds by existing non-core business.

SIDBI was originally 100% owned by IDBI, when it was a term lending institution. Later in 2000, it divested 51% stake in favour of government-owned banks and insurance companies.