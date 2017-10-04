Northern Coalfields registers 17% growth in coal production

Northern Coalfields produces 12% of the national coal production from its 10 highly mechanized opencast mines. Photo: AFP

Kolkata: Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Wednesday said it has registered a 17% growth in coal production during the first half (April-September) of 2017-18.

NCL produced 42.80 million tonnes of coal compared to 36.60 million tonnes in the same period of the last fiscal, registering a growth of 17%, the company said here today. Parent Coal India, on the other hand, registered a minor growth of close to one per cent in production on a cumulative basis.

The company’s coal offtake during the first half of the current fiscal remained at 44.62 million tonnes against 38.16 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, NCL said in a statement.

Coal production in September 2017 jumped 37% at 7.16 million tonnes while offtake rose 42% to 7.9 million tonnes compared to the same month last year.

NCL had achieved highest-ever coal production and offtake of 84.10 million tonnes and 83.46 million tonnes respectively in FY17, overtaking the target of 82 million tonnes.

NCL produces 12% of the national coal production from its 10 highly mechanized opencast mines.