Last Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 11 30 AM IST

SBI reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75%

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reduced the NEFT and RTGS charges up to 75%, effective from 15 July

Reuters
SBI had on Wednesday waived charges for fund transfer of up to Rs1,000 through IMPS to promote small transactions. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country, on Thursday reduced the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Dettlement (RTGS) charges up to 75%, effective from 15 July.

The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking and mobile banking services offered by the bank.

    The bank had on Wednesday waived charges for fund transfer of up to Rs1,000 through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) to promote small transactions. Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 11 27 AM IST
    Topics: SBI NEFT RTGS Fund Transfer Charges NEFT Charges Reduced

