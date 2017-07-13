SBI reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75%

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country, on Thursday reduced the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Dettlement (RTGS) charges up to 75%, effective from 15 July.

The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking and mobile banking services offered by the bank.

More From Livemint »

The bank had on Wednesday waived charges for fund transfer of up to Rs1,000 through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) to promote small transactions. Reuters