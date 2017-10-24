Rs2.1 trillion PSU bank recapitalisation plan gets nod in bid to spur investment

Under the Indradanush plan, the govt has allocated Rs20,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation over the current and next fiscal years. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The finance ministry on Tuesday announced a Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation package for state-owned banks weighed down by bad loans, seeking to stimulate the flow of credit to spur private-sector investment.

The announcement was made by Rajiv Kumar, secretary in the department of financial services, at a finance ministry presentation on the economy.

Kumar said the capital allocation to banks would ensure genuine borrowers get adequate funding. The government is seeking to kickstart the private sector investment cycle to boost an economy that grew 5.7% in the quarter ended June, the slowest pace in three years.

Out of the total commitment, Rs1.35 trillion will come from the sale of so-called recapitalisation bonds. The remaining Rs76,000 crore will be through budgetary allocation and fund raising from the markets.

The recapitalisation package marks a sharp increase over the current budgetary allocation. Under the Indradanush plan, the government has allocated Rs20,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation over the current and next fiscal years.

Indian banks are sitting on a stressed asset pile of close to Rs10 trillion, crimping their ability to give fresh loans; of this, gross non-performing assets account for Rs7.7 trillion and the rest are restructured loans.

According to industry experts, banks require much more capital than the budgetary allocation. According to an estimate by Moody’s Investors Service, 11 big state-owned banks will require additional capital of Rs70,000-95,000 crore, as against the Rs20,000 crore budgeted until March 2019.

Most public sector banks need capital to not only meet the regulatory minimum capital requirements but also but also for cleaning up their balance sheets, which would force them to set aside more money to cover bad loans.