Infosys to announce Q4 results on 13 April

New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second largest software services firm, on Friday said it will announce the financial results for the quarter ended March 2018 and fiscal 2017-18 on 13 April.

The meeting of board of directors of the Bengaluru-based company will be held on 12 April 2018 and 13 April 2018 to consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2018, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

“The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2018,” it added. Investors will also keenly wait for the annual revenue growth outlook for the 2018-19 fiscal from the company and its commentary on the demand environment for IT services.

Infosys has guided for 5.5-6.5% growth in revenue in constant currency terms for the ongoing financial year. It is also expected that Infosys’ new CEO Salil Parekh could spell out the strategic roadmap for the company, for which a review was being undertaken.

Parekh had said his immediate priorities were to connect with employees and clients to build a “roadmap for future” that would be announced in April. The former Capgemini executive took over the role on 2 January 2018. The entire exercise, he had said, will end by April when he would lay out the “strategic priorities” for the company going forward.

Parekh was brought on board after Vishal Sikka abruptly resigned in August following a public spat with company co-founders led by N.R. Narayana Murthy. The founders had alleged corporate governance lapses, and questioned the $200 million Panaya acquisition under previous management, while also flagging the high severance pay to former employees. Under Parekh, Infosys is now attempting to bring the focus back on growth and business.