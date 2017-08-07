Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry » Financial Services
Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 03 42 PM IST

BoI to raise up to Rs626 crore via STCIF stake sale

Bank of India has called a pre-bid meeting on 14 August and the final bids are to be sent in by 3pm on 22 August
PTI
Bank of India (BoI) looks to raise up to Rs626 crore through sale of its stake, fully or partly, in non-banking finance company STCI Finance Ltd (STCIFL). Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Bank of India (BoI) looks to raise up to Rs626 crore through sale of its stake, fully or partly, in non-banking finance company STCI Finance Ltd (STCIFL). Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) looks to raise up to Rs626 crore through sale of its stake—fully or partly—in non-banking finance company STCI Finance Ltd (STCIFL).

BOI holds 1,13,83,781 shares in STCIFL, representing 29.96% stake. “BoI is proposing to sell its partial/entire stake in STCIFL to unlock its value of its investment by floating this request for proposal (RFP)... The indicative minimum price per share of STCIFL is Rs550,” BoI said.

The bank has called a pre-bid meeting on 14 August and the final bids are to be sent in by 3pm on 22 August.

STCIFL is a systematically important non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company provides loans against shares, construction finance and corporate loans.

The BoI shares traded 0.22% down at Rs157.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 03 42 PM IST
Topics: Bank of India BoI BoI stake sale STCIFL STCI Finance Ltd

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share