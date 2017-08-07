BoI to raise up to Rs626 crore via STCIF stake sale

Bank of India (BoI) looks to raise up to Rs626 crore through sale of its stake, fully or partly, in non-banking finance company STCI Finance Ltd (STCIFL). Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) looks to raise up to Rs626 crore through sale of its stake—fully or partly—in non-banking finance company STCI Finance Ltd (STCIFL).

BOI holds 1,13,83,781 shares in STCIFL, representing 29.96% stake. “BoI is proposing to sell its partial/entire stake in STCIFL to unlock its value of its investment by floating this request for proposal (RFP)... The indicative minimum price per share of STCIFL is Rs550,” BoI said.

The bank has called a pre-bid meeting on 14 August and the final bids are to be sent in by 3pm on 22 August.

STCIFL is a systematically important non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company provides loans against shares, construction finance and corporate loans.

The BoI shares traded 0.22% down at Rs157.90 on the BSE.