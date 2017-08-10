RBI halves dividend payout to government to Rs30,659 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) didn’t cite a reason for the fall in dividend payout to the government. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will pay Rs30,659 crore dividend to the government for the year ended 30 June, less than half of what it paid in the previous year.

The central bank had in the previous year paid Rs65,876 crore dividend to the government.

“The Reserve Bank’s central board, at its meeting held today, approved the transfer of surplus to the government of India amounting to Rs30,659 crore for the year ended 30 June 2017,” RBI said in a statement.

It did not give reasons for paying less dividend. RBI had in 2014-15 paid Rs65,896 crore dividend and Rs52,679 crore in the year prior to that. The dividend payout was less than Rs33,010 crore in 2012-13.