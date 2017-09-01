Canara Bank cuts interest rate on savings bank accounts to 3.5%

Canara bank will continue to pay 4% interest on deposits of above Rs50 lakh. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Public lender Canara Bank has reduced interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5% on deposits of up to Rs50 lakh.

However, the bank will continue to pay 4% interest on deposits of above Rs50 lakh.

“The bank has decided to revise the rate of interest on savings bank deposits with effect from today,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Canara Bank said customers maintaining savings bank balance up to Rs50 lakh will get 3.5% while those maintaining above Rs50 lakh will continue to earn an interest of 4% per annum.

On 31 July, SBI slashed interest rate on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5% on balance of Rs1 crore and below.

Other lenders, including private ones such as HDFC Bank and Axis bank, have followed suit. Earlier this month, Axis Bank had reduced interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5% for deposits up to Rs50 lakh.

Another PSU lender, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India also slashed the savings account interest rate to 3.5 per cent on deposits of up to Rs50 lakh.

Karnataka Bank, too, has tweaked the rate on savings bank accounts.