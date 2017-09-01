Indian Bank revises interest rates on FCNR deposits

Indian Bank’s deposits of four years and above but less than five years, the interest rates have been revised to 2.75% from current 2.86%. Photo: Mint

Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank has revised the interest rates on foreign currency non-resident banking deposits with immediate effect.

For FCNR (B) deposits, in USD terms, the interest rate has been fixed at 2.44% for deposits of one year and above but less than two years from the existing 2.45%.

“For deposits of two years and above but less than three years, interest rates have been fixed at 2.56% from existing 2.60%,” the city-based bank said in a release.

Interest rates for deposits of three years and above but less than four years, have been revised to 2.67% from existing 2.75%.

For deposits of four years and above but less than five years, the interest rates have been revised to 2.75% from current 2.86%.

For deposits of up to five years, the interest rates have been fixed at 2.84% from existing 2.96%, the release added.