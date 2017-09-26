Flipkart acquires F1 Info Solutions

F1 Info Solutions will be a part of Jeeves, a Flipkart firm that provides third party service for large and small home appliances and furniture. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has acquired mobiles and IT products repair services company, F1 Info Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2012, F1 Info Solutions has 158 owned and franchised centres and close to 1,000 employees. It handles more than 50,000 service calls every month across the country.

F1 is a service partner of brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Sony and Asus among others.

The acquisition will significantly expand Flipkart’s offerings to the entire lifecycle of mobiles, IT products and consumer electronics, from sales to after sales to repair services, Flipkart said in a statement.

The company will be a part of Jeeves, a Flipkart firm that provides third party service for large and small home appliances and furniture.

Shammi Moza, F1 Info Solutions co-founder and CEO, will join Flipkart as a senior director as part of the deal. He will report to Abhijit Upadhye, vice president at Flipkart and the head of Jeeves.